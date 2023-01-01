 MENU
EBC
Notícias
TV
Play
Rádio
Serviços
Últimas notícias Fotos Especial Radioagência Nacional
+ -
Português English Español
+ -
Português English Español
O presidente eleito, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, e o futuro ministro do Desenvolvimento, Indústria e Comércio, Geraldo Alckmin, durante anúncio de novos ministros que comporão o governo.
© Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil
Política

Lula and Alckmin take office today; understand the rite

Part of the ceremony will take place outside the Planalto Palace

Publicado em 01/01/2023 - 06:45 Por Paula Laboissière - Agência Brasil - Brasília

Article 78 of the Federal Constitution determines that the president and the vice-president of the Republic take office in a ceremony in the National Congress. The solemn session to swear in Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Geraldo Alckmin is scheduled to take place in the plenary of the Chamber of Deputies on January 1, 2023, starting at 3pm. Before that, both will take part in a procession that will start at the Ministries Esplanade, near the Metropolitan Cathedral of Brasília, and continue to the National Congress.

Part of the inauguration ceremony will take place outside the National Congress. On the lawn, the batteries responsible for the traditional gun salutes will be positioned. In front of the main building, before the ramp, the national flag will be raised and the president-elect will review the troops mobilized for the event. At the entrance to the ramp, Lula and Alckmin will be received by the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, and the House of Representatives, Arthur Lira, and from there they will proceed inside the building through the main entrance.

Before heading to the plenary, the elected officials will be greeted by authorities in one of the most emblematic halls of the National Congress, the Black Hall. On the sides are located the noble halls of the House and Senate, where authorities will be waiting for the president and vice president-elect. To get to the plenary, Lula and Alckmin, already followed by authorities, will have to go through the Green Hall and the Blue Hall, where the inductees will be welcomed soon after the solemn session.

In case of rain, the entrance of the president and vice-president will take place through the White Hall, known as the chapelaria. The full itinerary of the ceremony can be accessed here.

Technology

One of the novelties of the 2023 inauguration ceremony is the use of QR codes on the invitations, ensuring that they are personal and non-transferable. By means of cell phones available at the ceremony's location, the code reading will open an application with information about the guest.

Solemn session

The inauguration session is presided over by the president of the National Congress, a position held by the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco. The Bureau must also be composed of the president of the Republic and vice president-elect, the president of the House, the president of the Supreme Court (STF), the first secretary, and other authorities. After making the constitutional pledge provided for in article 78, Lula will be declared sworn in by Pacheco.

Once sworn in, the president and vice-president sign the instrument of investiture. Then, only Lula and Pacheco make speeches and the session is closed. After the inauguration, at the Planalto Palace, in the Plaza of the Three Powers, the president-elect receives the presidential sash and makes a speech. Finally, there will be a reception for heads of state and representatives of countries at the Itamaraty Palace.

*With information from the Senate Agency.

Tradução: Sônia Fernandes -  Edição: Maria Claudia

House of Representatives inauguration rite president and vice-president Planalto Palace

Relacionadas

Política
Lula's inauguration: 65 foreign delegations to attend ceremony
Política
More than 1,000 police officers work to secure Lula's inauguration
Justiça
Moraes restricts carrying of firearms in DF during Lula's inauguration

Destaques EBC


Radioagência 31/12/2022 18:12

Atletas africanos vencem a São Silvestre

Rádios 01/01/2023 09:00

Blim-Blem-Blom visita Academia de Música Santa Cecília

TV Brasil 01/01/2023 00:28

Cerimônia da posse de Lula acontece neste domingo

Últimas notícias
O presidente eleito, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, e o futuro ministro do Desenvolvimento, Indústria e Comércio, Geraldo Alckmin, durante anúncio de novos ministros que comporão o governo.
Política dom, 01/01/2023 - 06:45

Lula and Alckmin take office today; understand the rite

The solemn session will be held in the plenary of the House of Representatives on January 1, 2023, starting at 3pm. Before that, both will take part in a procession that will start at the Ministries Esplanade.
O presidente eleito, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, e o futuro ministro do Desenvolvimento, Indústria e Comércio, Geraldo Alckmin, durante anúncio de novos ministros que comporão o governo.
Política dom, 01/01/2023 - 06:35

Lula e Alckmin tomam posse hoje; entenda o rito

Sessão solene será realizada no plenário da Câmara dos Deputados neste domingo, a partir das 15h. Antes, eles participam de cortejo que começa na Esplanada dos Ministérios.
Pronunciamento do Presidente da República em exercício Hamilton Mourão
Política sab, 31/12/2022 - 21:30

Mourão: Brasil muda de governo a partir de janeiro, mas não de regime

Em pronunciamento em cadeia de rádio e televisão, o presidente da República em exercício faz prestação de contas do governo e diz que agora é oposição
Rio de Janeiro - A 22ª edição da Parada do Orgulho LGBT (Lésbicas, Gays , Bissexuais, Travestis, Transexuais e Transgêneros) leva milhares de pessoas à Praia de Copacabana (Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil)
Geral sab, 31/12/2022 - 19:15

Pesquisa descreve barreiras para acesso de pessoas trans ao emprego

Há grande número de pessoas no Brasil impedidas de produzir e trabalhar por conta de discriminação, revela pesquisa feita pelo projeto TransVida, do Grupo pela Vidda.
Prefeitura do Rio inaugura expansão do Centro de Operações
Geral sab, 31/12/2022 - 18:13

Prefeitura do Rio inaugura expansão do Centro de Operações

Com a nova estrutura será possível elevar de 2 mil para 10 mil total de câmeras de vigilância que serão monitoradas. Todas elas fornecendo imagens dotadas de alta resolução.
FOTO DO ARQUIVO: Papa Bento XVI
Internacional sab, 31/12/2022 - 17:54

Papa emérito Bento XVI terá funeral simples

Funeral será no dia 5 próximo, no Vaticano. Cerimônia será presidida pelo Papa Francisco. Bento XVI será enterrado nas Grutas do Vaticano, sob a Basílica de São Pedro.
Protesto em Teerã
Internacional sab, 31/12/2022 - 16:34

Justiça do Irã aceita recurso contra sentença de morte

Sahand Noor Mohammadzadeh, de 25 anos, foi preso e condenado à morte, sob a acusação de "travar uma guerra contra Deus" por tentar quebrar a divisória metálica de uma estrada em Teerã
Os portuários foram incluídos no grupo prioritário para vacinação contra a Covid-19, Porto de Santos
Economia sab, 31/12/2022 - 15:54

Presidente em exercício edita três decretos

Um dos decretos reduz alíquota cobrada de pessoas jurídicas a título de contribuição para os programas de Integração Social e de Formação do Patrimônio do Servidor Público (PIS/Pasep).
Mega-Sena da virada
Geral sab, 31/12/2022 - 15:09

Mega-Sena da Virada sorteia prêmio de R$ 540 milhões nesta noite

Apostadores que quiserem concorrer à bolada - o maior prêmio já sorteado pelas loterias - têm de correr. As apostas para o concurso 2550 podem ser feitas até as 17h de hoje (31). 
Pelourinho, Salvador
Economia sab, 31/12/2022 - 15:04

Plataforma lista 10 destinos em alta e inclui 3 cidades brasileiras

Cidade situada em primeiro lugar é Málaga, na Espanha. Lista tem três cidades australianas (Sydney, Melbourne e Perth), duas neozelandesas (Aucklan e Queenstown) e a tailandesa Bangkok.