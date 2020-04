Nova Zelândia anuncia fim da transmissão local comunitária de covid-19

View this post on Instagram

As we entered into level three this week, roughly 400,000 people also went back to work. Our goal is to keep moving cautiously to alert levels where life feels a bit more normal, but without losing the gains we’ve made or having to go backwards. In the meantime, I know there are people doing it really tough. The wage subsidy has made a difference, but we also want to make sure we’re doing more for people who might find themselves out of work too. That’s why this week we announced the Keep New Zealand Working package. It includes a new online tool for job seekers across New Zealand and the launch of 35 new employment centres, along with other employment service initiatives, all of which are aimed at helping Kiwis connect with employers. If you’re out of work at the moment, know someone who is, or maybe you’re an employer looking for new team members, I’d urge you to check it out: https://www.jobs-during-covid.workandincome.govt.nz/hello This is just one of a whole range of initiatives in the works. As always, I’ll keep you posted!